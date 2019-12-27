Soma Price Tops $0.0180 (SCT)

Soma (CURRENCY:SCT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. During the last seven days, Soma has traded 25.3% higher against the dollar. Soma has a market capitalization of $175,593.00 and $39,545.00 worth of Soma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Soma token can currently be purchased for about $0.0180 or 0.00000245 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Cryptopia and LATOKEN.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00062630 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00084823 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 47.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00001121 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00072901 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,361.13 or 1.00485305 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000368 BTC.

About Soma

Soma (CRYPTO:SCT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 3rd, 2016. Soma’s total supply is 14,418,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,771,527 tokens. Soma’s official Twitter account is @SomaToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Soma’s official website is soma.co.

Soma Token Trading

Soma can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Soma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Soma using one of the exchanges listed above.

