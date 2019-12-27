SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SNYFY) Given News Sentiment Score of 3.75

Media headlines about SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SNYFY) have trended very positive on Friday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR earned a news impact score of 3.75 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

SNYFY traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.92. The stock had a trading volume of 355 shares, compared to its average volume of 163. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR has a one year low of $17.52 and a one year high of $25.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.06 and a 200-day moving average of $23.04.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNYFY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Sony Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. The company operates in life insurance, non-life insurance, and banking businesses. Its insurance products include death-protection, medical, educational endowment, living benefit, and other insurance products; and non-life insurance products comprise automobile, medical, and cancer insurance products, as well as reinsurance services.

