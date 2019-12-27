Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Short Interest Up 37.8% in December

Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 18,730,000 shares, a growth of 37.8% from the November 28th total of 13,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 130.4% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 530 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 596.4% during the third quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 585 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 242.8% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 713 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 79.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 691 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUV traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,346,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,035,712. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.19 and its 200 day moving average is $53.60. Southwest Airlines has a 12-month low of $44.61 and a 12-month high of $58.77.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 10.90%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.98%.

LUV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America upgraded Southwest Airlines to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.58.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

