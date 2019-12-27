SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) Short Interest Up 21.1% in December

SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 366,800 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the November 28th total of 302,900 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 114,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Shares of SP Plus stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.70. The stock had a trading volume of 27,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,121. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.66. The company has a market capitalization of $988.17 million, a PE ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. SP Plus has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $47.33.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. SP Plus had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $418.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.35 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that SP Plus will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SP Plus news, insider Gerard M. Klaisle sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $353,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total value of $177,194.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,461 shares of company stock worth $811,552 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SP. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of SP Plus by 1,770.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in SP Plus during the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in SP Plus during the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. BBT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SP Plus in the second quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in SP Plus by 12.0% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on SP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barrington Research upped their target price on SP Plus from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

