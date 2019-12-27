SparksPay Price Hits $0.0007 (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. In the last week, SparksPay has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar. SparksPay has a total market capitalization of $3,999.00 and $1.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparksPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SparksPay alerts:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000125 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000100 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SparksPay is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. SparksPay’s total supply is 6,310,817 coins and its circulating supply is 5,483,098 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/SparksPay. SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io.

Buying and Selling SparksPay

SparksPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SparksPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparksPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.