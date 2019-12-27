Spectiv Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (SIG)

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Spectiv token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, IDEX, HitBTC and Bancor Network. During the last week, Spectiv has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Spectiv has a total market capitalization of $48,373.00 and $58.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Spectiv Token Profile

Spectiv’s launch date was January 1st, 2018. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,075,807 tokens. Spectiv’s official website is www.spectivvr.com. Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Spectiv Token Trading

Spectiv can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Livecoin, HitBTC, Bancor Network and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectiv should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectiv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

