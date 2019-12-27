Spectre.ai Utility Token (SXUT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $358.00

Spectre.ai Utility Token (CURRENCY:SXUT) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Spectre.ai Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $358.00 worth of Spectre.ai Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectre.ai Utility Token token can currently be bought for $0.0569 or 0.00000784 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Over the last week, Spectre.ai Utility Token has traded down 27.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Spectre.ai Utility Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038362 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.16 or 0.05881679 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029670 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001907 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00023636 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Spectre.ai Utility Token Profile

Spectre.ai Utility Token is a token. It launched on September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s total supply is 42,980,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,529,558 tokens. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s official website is www.spectre.ai.

Buying and Selling Spectre.ai Utility Token

Spectre.ai Utility Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectre.ai Utility Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectre.ai Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectre.ai Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectre.ai Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.