Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) PT Lowered to $11.00 at B. Riley

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 214.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.42.

Shares of SPPI stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $12.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.68 and its 200-day moving average is $8.19.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Spectrum Pharmaceuticals news, insider Francois Lebel sold 6,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total transaction of $56,818.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPPI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 37,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 308.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 125,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 95,011 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 174,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,036,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,601,000 after purchasing an additional 192,846 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 38,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company offers KHAPZORY, a novel folate analog and the pharmacologically active levo-isomer of d, and 1-leucovorin; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ, a histone deacytelase, or HDAC, inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

