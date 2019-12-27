Sphere (SPHR) Market Capitalization Achieves $799,969.00

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. Sphere has a market capitalization of $799,969.00 and $158.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sphere has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Sphere coin can currently be purchased for $0.0641 or 0.00000881 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00063530 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00085803 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000770 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00073784 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,259.71 or 0.99809875 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Sphere Profile

SPHR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 6th, 2015. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. The official website for Sphere is sphrpay.io. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR.

Buying and Selling Sphere

Sphere can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sphere should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sphere using one of the exchanges listed above.

