Spiking Price Tops $0.0018 (SPIKE)

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 27th. Spiking has a total market capitalization of $805,520.00 and approximately $1.11 million worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spiking token can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kryptono and COSS. In the last week, Spiking has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038413 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $427.72 or 0.05877780 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029760 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00036098 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001912 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00023582 BTC.

Spiking Token Profile

Spiking is a token. It was first traded on May 25th, 2018. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 tokens. Spiking’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Spiking’s official message board is blog.spiking.com. The official website for Spiking is spiking.com. The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Spiking Token Trading

Spiking can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS and Kryptono. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spiking should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spiking using one of the exchanges listed above.

