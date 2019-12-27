SPINDLE Trading 30.8% Lower Over Last Week (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 27th. Over the last week, SPINDLE has traded 30.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. SPINDLE has a market cap of $253,968.00 and $14,375.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SPINDLE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including $13.77, $24.68, $33.94 and $50.98.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SPINDLE Coin Profile

SPINDLE (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 10th, 2018. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,359,565,890 coins. SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SPINDLE Coin Trading

SPINDLE can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

