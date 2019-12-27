Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB) Given $26.00 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

Shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $26.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Spirit of Texas Bancshares an industry rank of 99 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STXB. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:STXB opened at $22.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $369.45 million, a PE ratio of 21.88 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.50 and a 200-day moving average of $21.81. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a one year low of $20.23 and a one year high of $23.53.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $23.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 million. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 8.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spirit of Texas Bancshares will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 11,896.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 11,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 32.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts.

