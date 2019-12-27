Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 610,335 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,830 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.24% of Spok worth $7,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Spok in the second quarter valued at $130,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Spok by 124.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,746 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,633 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Spok by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 17,318 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spok by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 7,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spok by 115.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,025 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 11,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Spok from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of Spok stock opened at $12.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Spok Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $10.99 and a 52 week high of $17.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.66.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Spok had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $39.45 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%.

In related news, Director Brian Oreilly acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $105,930.00. Also, CEO Vincent D. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $59,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 31,222 shares of company stock worth $368,758 over the last quarter. 7.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Spok Company Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides various communications solutions to healthcare, government, and other enterprises in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company provides one-way messaging, including numeric messaging services, which enable subscribers to receive messages comprising numbers, such as phone numbers; and alphanumeric messages, including numbers and letters that enable subscribers to receive text messages.

