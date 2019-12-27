Sportsman’s Warehouse Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 2,071 call options on the company. This is an increase of 829% compared to the average daily volume of 223 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 87.5% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 6,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

SPWH stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.00. The stock had a trading volume of 23,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,600. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $8.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.36.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The company had revenue of $242.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SPWH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $6.00 price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sportsman’s Warehouse presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.30.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

