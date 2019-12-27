SportyCo Price Up 4.9% Over Last 7 Days (SPF)

SportyCo (CURRENCY:SPF) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 27th. One SportyCo token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, OKEx, Coinbe and HitBTC. SportyCo has a total market cap of $53,279.00 and $224.00 worth of SportyCo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SportyCo has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013790 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00183526 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.15 or 0.01219262 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00026243 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00119584 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SportyCo Profile

SportyCo’s genesis date was September 27th, 2017. SportyCo’s total supply is 70,673,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,587,326 tokens. The Reddit community for SportyCo is /r/SportyFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SportyCo’s official Twitter account is @sportyfi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SportyCo is news.sportyco.io. The official website for SportyCo is www.sportyco.io.

Buying and Selling SportyCo

SportyCo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, Livecoin, Kucoin, HitBTC, OKEx and Coinbe. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SportyCo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SportyCo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SportyCo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

