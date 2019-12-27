SportyCo Price Up 5.7% This Week (SPF)

SportyCo (CURRENCY:SPF) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. Over the last week, SportyCo has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. SportyCo has a market capitalization of $53,812.00 and approximately $214.00 worth of SportyCo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SportyCo token can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Livecoin, OKEx and ChaoEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00184598 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $92.08 or 0.01255048 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025702 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00120062 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SportyCo Token Profile

SportyCo’s launch date was September 27th, 2017. SportyCo’s total supply is 70,673,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,587,326 tokens. SportyCo’s official Twitter account is @sportyfi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. SportyCo’s official message board is news.sportyco.io. The Reddit community for SportyCo is /r/SportyFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SportyCo’s official website is www.sportyco.io.

Buying and Selling SportyCo

SportyCo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, OKEx, Livecoin, Kucoin, HitBTC and ChaoEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SportyCo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SportyCo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SportyCo using one of the exchanges listed above.

