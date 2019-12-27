Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Short Interest Update

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,970,000 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the November 28th total of 5,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of SPOT stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $153.17. 920,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,537,211. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.27. The stock has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of -255.28 and a beta of 1.90. Spotify has a 12 month low of $108.59 and a 12 month high of $161.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.76. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Spotify had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.12%. Spotify’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spotify will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPOT has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities set a $184.00 price objective on shares of Spotify and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price (up previously from $182.00) on shares of Spotify in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Spotify in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Spotify from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spotify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Spotify currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.22.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Spotify by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,932,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,037,000 after buying an additional 2,748,279 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Spotify by 10,018.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,794,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767,113 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Spotify by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,214,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,412,000 after purchasing an additional 51,528 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,392,000. Finally, OZ Management LP bought a new position in Spotify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,580,000. 49.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spotify

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

