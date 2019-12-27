Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SBPH) Short Interest Up 34.8% in December

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SBPH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, an increase of 34.8% from the November 28th total of 19,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its stake in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 437,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 25,540 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its holdings in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the second quarter. AXA now owns 378,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 186,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd raised its stake in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 162.3% during the third quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 160,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 99,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 255.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 94,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBPH. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBPH opened at $1.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.82. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $11.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 12.18, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.19. Analysts predict that Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections, inflammatory diseases, and various cancers using small molecule nucleotide platform. Its lead product candidate is inarigivir soproxil for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV).

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.