SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $72.59 Million

Equities analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) will post sales of $72.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $72.36 million to $72.80 million. SPS Commerce reported sales of $65.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full-year sales of $278.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $278.75 million to $279.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $306.29 million, with estimates ranging from $303.84 million to $307.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SPS Commerce.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $70.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.09 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 11.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. First Analysis upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $61.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.72.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 15,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $900,847.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,401 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in SPS Commerce by 73.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 428,155 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,153,000 after purchasing an additional 181,884 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in SPS Commerce by 223.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 120,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after purchasing an additional 83,046 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 248.4% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 870,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,995,000 after purchasing an additional 620,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 42.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,680 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 12,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $56.48 on Friday. SPS Commerce has a 52-week low of $38.99 and a 52-week high of $59.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.59, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

