SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Analysts forecast that SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SPX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.93. SPX posted earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX will report full-year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $2.96. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SPX.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $364.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.48 million. SPX had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of SPX in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on SPX in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on SPX from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on SPX in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.40.

In other news, insider Brian G. Mason sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $1,273,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPXC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of SPX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPX by 2,192.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SPX in the third quarter valued at $52,000. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPX stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.58. 11,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,469. SPX has a fifty-two week low of $25.88 and a fifty-two week high of $52.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.11.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

