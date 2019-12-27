SPY (OTCMKTS:XSPY) Receiving Negative News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News headlines about SPY (OTCMKTS:XSPY) have been trending negative on Friday, InfoTrie reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. SPY earned a daily sentiment score of -2.07 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of XSPY remained flat at $$0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday. SPY has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.08.

About SPY

SPY Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes sunglasses, goggles, prescription frames, and branded apparel and accessories for the action sports, snow sports, and lifestyle markets. The company offers various product categories, including Happy Lens, fashion sunglasses, women-specific sunglasses, performance sport sunglasses, unisex prescription eyewear frames, snow sport goggles, and motocross goggles.

