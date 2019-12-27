SSR Mining Inc (TSE:SSRM) Senior Officer W. John Decooman Jr. Sells 19,817 Shares

SSR Mining Inc (TSE:SSRM) Senior Officer W. John Decooman Jr. sold 19,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.00, for a total transaction of C$475,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$51,408.

SSR Mining stock traded up C$0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$24.37. The company had a trading volume of 229,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,300. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 87.04. SSR Mining Inc has a 12-month low of C$14.23 and a 12-month high of C$24.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.78, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$28.50 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.94.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

