St. Joe Co (NYSE:JOE) Short Interest Up 26.7% in December

St. Joe Co (NYSE:JOE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,730,000 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the November 28th total of 6,100,000 shares. Approximately 13.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 307,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25.2 days.

St. Joe stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.67. The company had a trading volume of 6,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,561. St. Joe has a 1 year low of $12.63 and a 1 year high of $20.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.29 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.89.

Get St. Joe alerts:

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.80 million for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 17.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in St. Joe by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,184,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,156,000 after acquiring an additional 130,255 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of St. Joe by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 817,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,129,000 after purchasing an additional 12,147 shares during the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of St. Joe by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 779,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,470,000 after purchasing an additional 403,385 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of St. Joe by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 498,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,619,000 after purchasing an additional 196,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of St. Joe by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 36,900 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About St. Joe

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Hospitality, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.