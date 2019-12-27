Star Group LP (NYSE:SGU) Short Interest Update

Star Group LP (NYSE:SGU) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a decline of 38.5% from the November 28th total of 26,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 52,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NYSE:SGU traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.46. The company had a trading volume of 35,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,918. The firm has a market cap of $446.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.53. Star Group has a 52 week low of $8.91 and a 52 week high of $10.25.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $235.89 million for the quarter. Star Group had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 15.10%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Star Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Star Group by 93.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Star Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Star Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Star Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Star Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

About Star Group

Star Group, L.P. operates as a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider in the United States. It also installs, maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment, as well as offers plumbing services. As of September 30, 2018, the company sold home heating oil and propane to approximately 454,000 full service residential and commercial customers.

