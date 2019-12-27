State Street Corp Acquires 12,809 Shares of Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 518,133 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,809 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.87% of Farmers National Banc worth $7,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 6.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,498,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,218,000 after purchasing an additional 95,138 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,650,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Farmers National Banc by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 285,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after buying an additional 5,875 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Farmers National Banc by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 283,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after buying an additional 8,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 261,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the period. 40.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMNB stock opened at $16.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.65. Farmers National Banc Corp has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.29 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 27.11%. Research analysts expect that Farmers National Banc Corp will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

