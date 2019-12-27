State Street Corp Acquires 144,337 Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 797,394 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 144,337 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.98% of Mitek Systems worth $7,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 2,576.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 278,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 268,263 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mitek Systems in the second quarter valued at $10,934,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mitek Systems in the second quarter valued at $120,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the second quarter valued at about $4,187,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 11.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 166,965 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 16,741 shares during the period. 58.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MITK opened at $7.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.25. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $13.07. The company has a market cap of $313.84 million, a P/E ratio of 40.42, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of -0.36.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Mitek Systems had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $25.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Mitek Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 3,868 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $36,668.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 12,385 shares of company stock valued at $101,466 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MITK. ValuEngine downgraded Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Roth Capital lowered Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub raised Mitek Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

