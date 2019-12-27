State Street Corp Acquires 2,589 Shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230,244 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.10% of VSE worth $7,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in VSE by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,359 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VSE by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,725,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in VSE by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,298 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in VSE by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 34,588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in VSE during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. 70.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VSE alerts:

Shares of VSE stock opened at $39.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.92. VSE Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.06 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14. The firm has a market cap of $426.19 million, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.35.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $198.33 million for the quarter. VSE had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 4.91%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of VSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of VSE from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

VSE Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified services and supply company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management Group, Aviation Group, and Federal Services Group. The Supply Chain Management Group segment offers sourcing, acquisition, scheduling, transportation, shipping, logistics, data management, and other services to assist its clients with supply chain management.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.