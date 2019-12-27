State Street Corp Acquires 35,366 Shares of Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN)

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,366 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.02% of Arvinas worth $7,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARVN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Arvinas in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in Arvinas in the 3rd quarter worth about $675,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Arvinas by 276.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arvinas in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,834,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the second quarter valued at approximately $557,000. 47.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Arvinas stock opened at $44.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.14. Arvinas Inc has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $44.97.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $30.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 31.57% and a negative net margin of 157.34%. Equities analysts expect that Arvinas Inc will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Liam Ratcliffe acquired 680,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,960,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $218,600.00. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $818,600 over the last 90 days. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ARVN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Arvinas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Guggenheim started coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Arvinas in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arvinas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

Arvinas Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.