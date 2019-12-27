State Street Corp Acquires 35,982 Shares of Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 559,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 35,982 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 2.44% of Dynex Capital worth $8,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Dynex Capital by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dynex Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Dynex Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Dynex Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $499,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Dynex Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Dynex Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynex Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.68.

Dynex Capital stock opened at $17.05 on Friday. Dynex Capital Inc has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $18.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.24. The stock has a market cap of $391.97 million, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.64.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.25 million during the quarter. Dynex Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.03% and a negative net margin of 178.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dynex Capital Inc will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.19%.

Dynex Capital Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

