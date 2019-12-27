State Street Corp Acquires 7,079 Shares of Fanhua Inc (NASDAQ:FANH)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Fanhua Inc (NASDAQ:FANH) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.46% of Fanhua worth $7,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Fanhua during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Fanhua in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Fanhua during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Fanhua by 4,537.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Fanhua by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 18,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Fanhua alerts:

Shares of FANH stock opened at $25.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.24. Fanhua Inc has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $35.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.59.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $115.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.82 million. Fanhua had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 14.71%. As a group, research analysts predict that Fanhua Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. This is a boost from Fanhua’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. Fanhua’s dividend payout ratio is 82.52%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FANH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fanhua from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Fanhua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Fanhua from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fanhua presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

About Fanhua

Fanhua Inc distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including automobile, individual accident, travel, disability income, commercial property, construction, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as group life and participating insurance products.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fanhua Inc (NASDAQ:FANH).

Receive News & Ratings for Fanhua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanhua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.