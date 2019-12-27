State Street Corp Acquires 7,392 Shares of Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 477,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,392 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.39% of Caesarstone worth $7,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 233.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Caesarstone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Caesarstone by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Caesarstone in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caesarstone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. 44.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on CSTE shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Caesarstone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Caesarstone from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caesarstone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

CSTE opened at $14.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $516.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.52. Caesarstone Ltd has a 1 year low of $12.49 and a 1 year high of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $142.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.17 million. Caesarstone had a return on equity of 3.07% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caesarstone Ltd will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th.

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market.

