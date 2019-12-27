State Street Corp Boosts Stake in Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 724,948 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,128 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.87% of Brightcove worth $7,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mcclain Value Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 36.2% in the third quarter. Mcclain Value Management LLC now owns 587,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,161,000 after acquiring an additional 156,159 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Brightcove by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,454,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,353,000 after purchasing an additional 148,103 shares in the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brightcove by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 2,950,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,474,000 after purchasing an additional 127,357 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,913,253 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,764,000 after buying an additional 114,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 276,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after buying an additional 90,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BCOV. BidaskClub lowered shares of Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brightcove from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

NASDAQ:BCOV opened at $8.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $331.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.52 and a beta of 0.75. Brightcove Inc has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $12.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $47.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Brightcove’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brightcove Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brightcove Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences.

