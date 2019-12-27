State Street Corp Boosts Stock Position in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,138,448 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,457 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.38% of Invacare worth $8,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Invacare by 85.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,239,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,433,000 after buying an additional 572,800 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Invacare by 1,367.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 293,398 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 273,398 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Invacare in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,233,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invacare by 129.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 362,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 204,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Invacare by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,730 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,261,000 after purchasing an additional 138,505 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVC opened at $9.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.04 million, a PE ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 2.03. Invacare Co. has a one year low of $3.68 and a one year high of $11.63.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The health services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 9.30% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Invacare Co. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Invacare’s payout ratio is presently -3.79%.

IVC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Invacare in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invacare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

