State Street Corp Buys 19,721 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL)

State Street Corp increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 696,037 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 19,721 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.08% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $7,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLL. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 19.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,323,555 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,855,000 after buying an additional 693,812 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,488,479 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,724,000 after acquiring an additional 165,018 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,571,474 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,665,000 after acquiring an additional 22,883 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 387,440 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 367,112 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 41,310 shares during the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

COLL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of COLL opened at $20.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.11 million, a PE ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.99 and its 200-day moving average is $13.76. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $72.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Hirsch sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $483,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,117 shares in the company, valued at $330,871.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 64,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $1,216,690.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,520.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.