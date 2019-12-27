State Street Corp Buys 200,172 Shares of Ternium SA (NYSE:TX)

State Street Corp grew its stake in Ternium SA (NYSE:TX) by 81.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 445,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,172 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.23% of Ternium worth $8,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ternium by 3,117.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after buying an additional 183,675 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ternium by 17.9% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 766,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,189,000 after acquiring an additional 116,371 shares in the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Ternium by 3.2% during the third quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 2,443,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,892,000 after purchasing an additional 75,500 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ternium by 11.4% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 583,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,078,000 after purchasing an additional 59,483 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 36,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Ternium alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TX shares. ValuEngine raised Ternium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ternium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup set a $19.00 price target on shares of Ternium and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.08.

TX opened at $22.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.41. Ternium SA has a 1 year low of $16.12 and a 1 year high of $32.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 7.96%. Ternium’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ternium SA will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.