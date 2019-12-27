State Street Corp Buys 28,714 Shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 280,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,714 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.67% of Capital City Bank Group worth $7,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCBG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 1,157.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 11.1% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 29,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 14.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. 40.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCBG opened at $30.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.04 and a 52 week high of $30.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.65 million, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.70.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $40.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

In related news, Director Laura L. Johnson acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $43,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,482.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

CCBG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub raised Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered shares of Capital City Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Capital City Bank Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

