State Street Corp Buys 6,982 Shares of Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST)

State Street Corp raised its stake in Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 471,634 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.96% of Rosetta Stone worth $8,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Rosetta Stone by 46.9% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Rosetta Stone in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rosetta Stone by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,948 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Rosetta Stone by 244.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Rosetta Stone by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RST opened at $18.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 0.20. Rosetta Stone Inc has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $26.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.12.

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rosetta Stone Inc will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RST shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rosetta Stone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Rosetta Stone from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rosetta Stone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Rosetta Stone in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Rosetta Stone in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications.

