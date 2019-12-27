State Street Corp Grows Position in Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV)

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,843,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,143 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.73% of Central European Media Enterprises worth $8,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Central European Media Enterprises by 338.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 7,544 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Central European Media Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Central European Media Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Central European Media Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Central European Media Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CETV stock opened at $4.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.48 and its 200 day moving average is $4.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.18. Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $5.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Central European Media Enterprises (NASDAQ:CETV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Central European Media Enterprises had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 50.08%. The business had revenue of $138.85 million for the quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on CETV. BidaskClub downgraded Central European Media Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Central European Media Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Central European Media Enterprises Profile

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. operates as a media and entertainment company in Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Romania, the Slovak Republic, and Slovenia. It broadcasts a total of 31 television channels, including general entertainment and other channels. The company also develops and produces content for television channels; and provides television content through various portals, including Voyo, a subscription video-on-demand service, and advertising supported catch-up services on its Websites, as well as operates a portfolio of digital media products that complement its news programming and other television station-related brands.

