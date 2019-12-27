State Street Corp Grows Position in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,791 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.30% of Heritage-Crystal Clean worth $7,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HCCI. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 7.7% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 28,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 28.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 13,693 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 12.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 26,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 14,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Shares of NASDAQ HCCI opened at $31.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.14 and its 200 day moving average is $27.11. The stock has a market cap of $736.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.50. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.47 and a 1-year high of $32.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $104.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.06 million. On average, analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

