State Street Corp Grows Position in Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 693,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,331 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.77% of Primo Water worth $8,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRMW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Primo Water by 176.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Primo Water by 26,645.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Primo Water in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Primo Water has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NASDAQ:PRMW opened at $11.55 on Friday. Primo Water Co. has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $16.35. The firm has a market cap of $452.44 million, a PE ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.08.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $86.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.78 million. Primo Water had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 1.29%. Equities analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

