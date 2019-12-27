State Street Corp Grows Stake in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX)

State Street Corp lifted its position in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 331,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,893 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.88% of Systemax worth $7,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Systemax during the third quarter worth about $26,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Systemax by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Systemax by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 139,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 62,661 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Systemax by 248.0% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 23,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Systemax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,767,000. Institutional investors own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Systemax news, Director Lawrence P. Reinhold sold 1,304 shares of Systemax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $32,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,578,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence P. Reinhold sold 1,485 shares of Systemax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $37,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,057,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,675 shares of company stock valued at $1,191,875 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SYX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Systemax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Systemax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NYSE SYX opened at $25.65 on Friday. Systemax Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.49 and a 52-week high of $26.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.59 and a 200-day moving average of $21.90. The company has a market capitalization of $966.80 million, a P/E ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Systemax had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $243.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Systemax Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Systemax Inc operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

