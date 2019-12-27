State Street Corp Has $7.17 Million Stock Position in Exantas Capital Corp (NYSE:XAN)

State Street Corp lowered its stake in shares of Exantas Capital Corp (NYSE:XAN) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 617,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,964 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.94% of Exantas Capital worth $7,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Exantas Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in Exantas Capital by 8.9% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 122,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Exantas Capital by 8.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Exantas Capital by 13.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 9,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exantas Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $910,000. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Exantas Capital stock opened at $11.98 on Friday. Exantas Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 285.45 and a current ratio of 285.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.65 million, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Exantas Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Exantas Capital’s payout ratio is 140.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exantas Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Exantas Capital

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments related to commercial real estate (CRE), commercial mortgage-backed securities, and CRE equity investments.

