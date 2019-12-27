State Street Corp Has $7.17 Million Stock Position in Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,725 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,057 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.62% of Tejon Ranch worth $7,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tejon Ranch by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,680,736 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $44,473,000 after acquiring an additional 18,486 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,496,971 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $24,834,000 after purchasing an additional 8,179 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 86.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 434,200 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $7,203,000 after purchasing an additional 201,300 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 4.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 267,868 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 10,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 3.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,341 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the period. 70.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Dt Four Partners, Llc acquired 2,104 shares of Tejon Ranch stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.95 per share, with a total value of $33,558.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,047,501 shares in the company, valued at $16,707,640.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Towerview Llc bought 6,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $98,532.30. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,698,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,808,105.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 9,678 shares of company stock worth $153,985. 19.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TRC opened at $16.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.90 million, a P/E ratio of 408.75 and a beta of 0.97. Tejon Ranch has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $19.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Tejon Ranch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Tejon Ranch Profile

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; construction of pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

