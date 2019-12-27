State Street Corp Has $7.43 Million Holdings in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,643 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.80% of Luxfer worth $7,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Luxfer by 4.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Luxfer by 20.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Luxfer by 396.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Luxfer during the second quarter worth $375,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 27.6% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

LXFR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Luxfer in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE LXFR opened at $18.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.44. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.52 million, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.13.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). Luxfer had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 23.71%. The firm had revenue of $107.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Luxfer Profile

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a technology company, which designs, manufactures, and supplies materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets high-pressure aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders and Superform brands.

