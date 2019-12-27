State Street Corp Has $7.89 Million Stake in American National BankShares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB)

State Street Corp increased its position in American National BankShares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.00% of American National BankShares worth $7,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in American National BankShares by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in American National BankShares by 31.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 5,170 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of American National BankShares by 11.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of American National BankShares during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of American National BankShares by 29,833.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMNB. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American National BankShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded American National BankShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered American National BankShares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American National BankShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of American National BankShares stock opened at $39.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $441.76 million, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.33. American National BankShares Inc has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $41.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. American National BankShares had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $24.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.09 million. On average, analysts predict that American National BankShares Inc will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. American National BankShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.15%.

About American National BankShares

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

