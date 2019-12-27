State Street Corp Has $8.26 Million Position in Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE)

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 437,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,251 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.66% of Carter Bank and Trust worth $8,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Carter Bank and Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $307,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Carter Bank and Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Carter Bank and Trust by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carter Bank and Trust in the second quarter worth $25,232,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Carter Bank and Trust by 95.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 12,932 shares during the last quarter. 25.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carter Bank and Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:CARE opened at $23.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.94. Carter Bank and Trust has a 52 week low of $14.45 and a 52 week high of $23.66.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CARE shares. Raymond James started coverage on Carter Bank and Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carter Bank and Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Carter Bank and Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

About Carter Bank and Trust

Carter Bank & Trust provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. It accepts checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans, such as secured and unsecured commercial loans; secured and unsecured consumer loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

See Also: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Carter Bank and Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter Bank and Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.