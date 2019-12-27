State Street Corp Has $8.31 Million Position in HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI)

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,633 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 2.46% of HCI Group worth $8,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in HCI Group during the second quarter valued at $2,014,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HCI Group by 25.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. 6 Meridian grew its position in HCI Group by 28.0% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 18,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in HCI Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 91,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. 61.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other HCI Group news, Director James J. Macchiarola acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.47 per share, for a total transaction of $68,205.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Wayne Burks acquired 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.67 per share, with a total value of $196,548.00. 24.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HCI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HCI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of HCI Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of HCI stock opened at $45.87 on Friday. HCI Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $36.72 and a fifty-two week high of $51.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $371.01 million, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.71.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $59.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.39 million. HCI Group had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 5.32%. As a group, research analysts expect that HCI Group Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.54%.

HCI Group Profile

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

