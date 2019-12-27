State Street Corp Has $8.36 Million Holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX)

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,515 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.09% of Axonics Modulation Technologies worth $8,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $747,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the third quarter worth about $1,851,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 226.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 84.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 33.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Axonics Modulation Technologies alerts:

AXNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Svb Leerink started coverage on Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axonics Modulation Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.22.

In related news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $782,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,160.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $133,050.00. Insiders have sold a total of 795,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,780,150 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 35.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AXNX opened at $26.98 on Friday. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $43.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.76 and its 200-day moving average is $30.24. The company has a current ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.99 million, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of -1.74.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.14). Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 55.57% and a negative net margin of 1,530.43%. The business had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 million. Axonics Modulation Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 555.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axonics Modulation Technologies

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

Further Reading: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.