State Street Corp Has $8.63 Million Holdings in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 574,531 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,839 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.83% of American Software worth $8,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in American Software during the first quarter worth about $156,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of American Software by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of American Software by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 295,164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 88,054 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American Software by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

AMSWA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut American Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. BidaskClub lowered American Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, B. Riley cut American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.68.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSWA opened at $15.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $488.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.57 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. American Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $17.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.76.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $28.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 million. American Software had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 7.76%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Software, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President H Allan Dow sold 32,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $523,666.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 89,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,515.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 44,839 shares of company stock worth $707,225 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

