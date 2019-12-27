State Street Corp Has $8.65 Million Stock Position in Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 305,649 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.62% of Peoples Utah Bancorp worth $8,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Peoples Utah Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Peoples Utah Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 141.7% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Peoples Utah Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PUB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Peoples Utah Bancorp stock opened at $29.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.86. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $33.05.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Peoples Utah Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $32.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peoples Utah Bancorp news, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total transaction of $109,612.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,674 shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total transaction of $105,296.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,372 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,949 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

